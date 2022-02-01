Tom Brady announces his retirement after 22 NFL seasons

Tom Brady announced that he will retire after 22 NFL seasons in a social media post on Tuesday. Word broke Saturday that the quarterback intended to retire, but he said Monday he was still undecided.

As part of an announcement with an Instagram post Tuesday, Brady wrote: “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it’s time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”