Tom Brady announces his retirement after 22 NFL seasons

It’s official now.
Tom Brady announced that he will retire after 22 NFL seasons in a social media post on Tuesday. Word broke Saturday that the quarterback intended to retire, but he said Monday he was still undecided.
As part of an announcement with an Instagram post Tuesday, Brady wrote: “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it’s time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”
Brady, 44, said on his podcast Monday that he was “still going through the process I said I was going through” as reports of his retirement continued without official word.
“I have always believed the sport of football is an “all-in” proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote Tuesday. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”
In his lengthy statement, Brady thanked members of the Buccaneers organization, including teammates, coach Bruce Arians, general manager Jason Licht, ownership and fans. He did not mention the Patriots or coach Bill Belichick, with whom he won six of his Super Bowls.
Brady retires with seven Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and the Buccaneers, where he spent the last two seasons of his career. He is the NFL’s career leader in numerous passing categories, such as yards passing (84,520) and touchdowns (624). He was the Super Bowl MVP five times and NFL MVP three times. He is also the career wins leaders (243).
-Compiled from staff and wire reports.
