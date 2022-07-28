Todd McClure to be inducted into Falcons’ Ring of Honor

McClure reflected on some of the highlights of his career when he retired.

“For me, I guess my first big highlight was when we went up to Lambeau Field and we beat the Packers (in the 2002 season), when it had never been done before in the playoffs,” McClure said. “We went up there and beat them. That was pretty big and special.”

The Falcons went to the NFC Championship game in the 2004 season.

“Then the game against the St. Louis Rams that got us into the NFC Championship game with coach Mora,” McClure said. “We had a ton of yards rushing on the ground that game. That was pretty special.”

In 2010, McClure made his 129th consecutive start, breaking a club record held by linebacker Keith Brooking, who made 128 consecutive starts for the Falcons before moving on to Dallas after the 2008 season.

In 2012, McClure signed a modest one-year contract to continue playing for one last season. He started 17 of 18 games and helped the Falcons reach the NFC Championship game for the second time during his tenure.

“Beating Seattle to get to the NFC Championship game again and the fashion that it happened and the way we did it, has to be in the top highlights for me,” McClure said. “The feeling after that game was just unbelievable.”

McClure will be the 12th member of the Ring of Honor. He will be inducted in a halftime ceremony when the Falcons face the Panthers on Oct. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

