ajc logo
X

Todd McClure going into Falcons’ Ring of Honor

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Former Falcons center Todd McClure is set to be inducted into the Falcons’ Ring of Honor on Sunday after 14 seasons with the team. He will become the 12th member of the Ring of Honor.

McClure was drafted from LSU in the seventh round (237th overall) in 1999. He went on to start 195 of 198 games with the Falcons.

ExploreBradley: The Falcons don’t look like a first-place team, but check the standings

“It’s big. A lot of great memories,” McClure said. “My family, my kids were raised here, and they grew up watching their dad play football here. Now they get to see me come back and be honored here. It’s pretty neat.”

Getting to share this day with his kids was something McClure highlighted as a father, not just as a player.

“It’s pretty neat. My youngest is 14, my oldest is 21, and they were young when I was playing, and now for them to come back and see the breadth of it and see their old man might have been halfway decent at football is pretty neat.”

His grit and grinding style of play allowed McClure to stay in the league. He played for four different coaches – Dan Reeves, Jim Mora, Bobby Petrino and Mike Smith – and with countless players. Falcons fans affectionately called him the “Mud Duck.”

“I think the biggest thing is I had a bunch of good guys around me,” McClure said. “I was trying to think about it the other day. Fourteen years, a 53-man roster, that’s about 720-or-so guys. Sometimes it was the same guys from year to year, but that’s a lot of guys on this journey with me.

“My guards, the tackles that played with me, the running backs and the quarterbacks were just unbelievable. To think as a kid to play a professional sport and be honored among the elite in that organization is just great. I still can’t wrap my mind around it.”

McClure credited his successful career to his availability and toughness. That was the main advice he would give to future players when he reflected on his career.

“For me, what made me last so long was playing through some injuries. Being available, always being available. There are some times you’ll be injured, but you gotta go out and keep playing. Be accountable, be dependable and make sure you’re available to play when it’s game time.”

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mackenzie Miles

‘College GameDay’ returning to Athens for No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Tennessee44m ago

Credit: AP

Breakdown: Florida State 41, Georgia Tech 16
20h ago

Florida can’t exploit cracks in Georgia’s defense, but Tennessee can
16h ago

Credit: AP

Trae Young pours in 42 points but Hawks fall to Bucks
14h ago

Credit: AP

Trae Young pours in 42 points but Hawks fall to Bucks
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kennesaw State defeats Charleston Southern on Saturday
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Inactives: Panthers at Falcons
3h ago
Falcons sign Cornell Armstrong to one-year contract
Dean Marlowe a calming force in Falcons’ revamped secondary
Featured

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich cartoon tribute to Coach Vince Dooley: RIP to one great Dawg
Complete coverage: Life and legacy of Vince Dooley
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting. From AJC's Mark Niesse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top