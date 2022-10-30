Todd McClure going into Falcons’ Ring of Honor

His grit and grinding style of play allowed McClure to stay in the league. He played for four different coaches – Dan Reeves, Jim Mora, Bobby Petrino and Mike Smith – and with countless players. Falcons fans affectionately called him the “Mud Duck.”

“I think the biggest thing is I had a bunch of good guys around me,” McClure said. “I was trying to think about it the other day. Fourteen years, a 53-man roster, that’s about 720-or-so guys. Sometimes it was the same guys from year to year, but that’s a lot of guys on this journey with me.

“My guards, the tackles that played with me, the running backs and the quarterbacks were just unbelievable. To think as a kid to play a professional sport and be honored among the elite in that organization is just great. I still can’t wrap my mind around it.”

McClure credited his successful career to his availability and toughness. That was the main advice he would give to future players when he reflected on his career.

“For me, what made me last so long was playing through some injuries. Being available, always being available. There are some times you’ll be injured, but you gotta go out and keep playing. Be accountable, be dependable and make sure you’re available to play when it’s game time.”