Todd Gurley’s market value projected at $5.5 million

Falcons running back Todd Gurley, who is set to become a free agent March 17, has a market value of $5.5 million, according to Spotrac.com.
Gurley said during an appearance on NFL Network on Feb. 3 that he had to reach out to new Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot to see if he was in the team’s future plans.
Gurley rushed 195 times for 678 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He caught 25 passes for 164 yards and no touchdowns. He was a slight upgrade in the run game over Devonta Freeman, who rushed 184 times for 658 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. However, Freeman caught 59 passes for 410 yards and four touchdowns.
“We have to establish a running game again,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said recently. “We’ve had one in the past. Not the last couple of years.
“If we established the running game, it makes the passing game much easier. It makes your ability to control the game. Control the clock. Control the tempo of the game. It creates your ability to quote, unquote, impose your will on the other team. Without it, it’s very hard to do those things, and we haven’t that obviously in the last few years.”
Gurley slowed over the last half of the season and used mostly as a third-down back as Ito Smith took over the lead role.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position:
NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks released his Mock Draft 1.0 and has the Falcons selecting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. He has Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields going second overall to the New York Jets.
Brooks’ picks
1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
4. Falcons - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
