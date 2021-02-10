Todd Gurley’s market value projected at $5.5 million

Gurley said during an appearance on NFL Network on Feb. 3 that he had to reach out to new Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot to see if he was in the team’s future plans.

Gurley rushed 195 times for 678 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He caught 25 passes for 164 yards and no touchdowns. He was a slight upgrade in the run game over Devonta Freeman, who rushed 184 times for 658 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. However, Freeman caught 59 passes for 410 yards and four touchdowns.