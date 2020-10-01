Todd Gurley gives update on rushing attack, his health

Morgan said the run game will get better as the linemen get more work on their combination blocks.

“We are definitely looking forward to keep running the ball and just try to keep getting better, whether it’s me, Brian or whether it’s Ito (Smith), or Keith (Smith) getting his fourth-down runs or his third-and-1 runs,” Gurley said. “Just trying to get everybody involved and however the game plays out, just go with it.”

Gurley and the Falcons are managing his knee condition. He’s been held out of practice on Fridays.

“I feel good,” Gurley said. "I’ve been able to practice. I have my one day off, but I’ve been able to get out there and practice. We have a pretty good schedule.

“They take care of us over here. You can definitely communicate to the coach or the trainers how you feel. But I feel good. I am able to go out there and run around a little bit and have the last couple of days off. I’ve been feeling good.”

Gurley has rushed 49 times for 197 yards (4.0 per carry) and two touchdowns. He’s caught three passes for 3 yards.

