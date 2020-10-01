Todd Gurley gives update on rushing attack, his health

Falcons running back Todd Gurley, like offensive line coach Chris Morgan, believes the team’s run game is a work in progress.
Gurley rushed 14 times for 80 yards and a touchdown against the Bears on Sunday, and running back mate Brian Hill added 58 yards on nine carries and scored on a 35-yard touchdown run.
Overall, the Falcons rushed 25 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-26 loss.
“It was pretty good to see that come alive,” Gurley said Thursday. "Obviously, he started it off. He sparked it off with that long run on third down. Got us going.
“Once you get the offense going in the run game, it’s really no better feeling. To be able to have a guy that I know I can (leave the game), and he can be able to do the same thing, if not even better, means a lot.”
Morgan said the run game will get better as the linemen get more work on their combination blocks.
“We are definitely looking forward to keep running the ball and just try to keep getting better, whether it’s me, Brian or whether it’s Ito (Smith), or Keith (Smith) getting his fourth-down runs or his third-and-1 runs,” Gurley said. “Just trying to get everybody involved and however the game plays out, just go with it.”
Gurley and the Falcons are managing his knee condition. He’s been held out of practice on Fridays.
“I feel good,” Gurley said. "I’ve been able to practice. I have my one day off, but I’ve been able to get out there and practice. We have a pretty good schedule.
“They take care of us over here. You can definitely communicate to the coach or the trainers how you feel. But I feel good. I am able to go out there and run around a little bit and have the last couple of days off. I’ve been feeling good.”
Gurley has rushed 49 times for 197 yards (4.0 per carry) and two touchdowns. He’s caught three passes for 3 yards.
