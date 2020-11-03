X

Titans to release Vic Beasley

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) is hit by Tennessee Titans defensive end Vic Beasley (44) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: Mark Zaleski

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Tennessee Titans are set to release former Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley on Wednesday, according to the team.

After playing five seasons with the Falcons, Beasley, who was selected with the eighth overall pick in 2015, signed a one-year $9.5 million deal with the Titans.

Beasley had a bumpy start as he did not immediately reported to Titans' training camp.

Beasley played five games and had one forced fumble and three tackles.

Falcons' Next four games

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

