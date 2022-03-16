Titans reportedly releasing former Falcons star Julio Jones

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, will be designated as a post-June 1 release, with the Titans carrying the cap hit until June 1. That’s according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. ESPN first reported the move.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans in June in a move that gave the Falcons salary-cap space. The Falcons also acquired a second-round draft pick this year and a fourth-round pick next year.