Thomas Brown part of the Georgia flavor in Super Bowl LVI

Brown, who was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round of the 2008 draft, is in his first season with the Rams. He could be named the Rams’ offensive coordinator after Kevin O’Connell leaves after the Super Bowl to become the Vikings coach.

“Of course, you have aspirations, want to become a coordinator, become a head coach,” Brown said. “Those are things I can’t control. What I can control is my effort and my attitude every single day and try to be the best I can for this organization.”