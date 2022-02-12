Thomas Brown part of the Georgia flavor in Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES -- Rams assistant head coach/running backs Thomas Brown, of Tucker, was interviewed for the Miami Dolphins head coaching job before they hired Mike McDaniel.
The interview was conducted virtually over Zoom.
“It’s a huge blessing and opportunity to even have a chance to be interviewed,” said Brown, 35, who played at Georgia and coached 10 years at the college level. “Obviously, not a ton of opportunities throughout history (for Black coaches).”
Brown, who was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round of the 2008 draft, is in his first season with the Rams. He could be named the Rams’ offensive coordinator after Kevin O’Connell leaves after the Super Bowl to become the Vikings coach.
“Of course, you have aspirations, want to become a coordinator, become a head coach,” Brown said. “Those are things I can’t control. What I can control is my effort and my attitude every single day and try to be the best I can for this organization.”
Brown is among the players and coaches with Georgia connections in Super Bowl LVI.
Here are other members of Rams coach Sean McVay’s staff with connections to Georgia:
– Former Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris is the defensive coordinator.
– Former Falcons assistant Joe DeCamillis is the special-teams coordinator.
– Former UGA offensive lineman Nick Jones is an offensive assistant, while Rome native Marcus Dixon is the assistant defensive line coach.
In addition to quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was a star at UGA, the Rams have five other players with connections to the state:
– Defensive end Leonard Floyd (Dodge County High and UGA)
– Offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum (McEachern High and Clemson)
– Running back Sony Michel (UGA)
– Linebacker Ernest Jones (Ware County High and South Carolina)
--Defensive back Grant Haley (Lovett School)
– Former Falcons wide receiver/returner Brandon Powell
The Bengals with Georgia connections:
– Tight end C.J. Uzomah (North Gwinnett High and Auburn)
– Center Trey Hill (Houston County High and UGA)
– Former Falcons safety Ricardo Allen
– Safety Vonn Bell (Ridgeland High)
– Cornerback Mike Hilton (Sandy Creek High)
– Defensive end Cameron Sample (Shiloh High)
– Offensive tackle D’Ante Smith (Grovetown High)
