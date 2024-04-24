Atlanta Falcons

The votes are in on Matt Ryan as a Hall of Famer

Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan strikes a pose after announcing his retirement at a press conference at the Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
30 minutes ago

It’s not scientific. It’s certainly not official.

However, according to our poll, Matt Ryan belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

By a wide margin.

In a poll posted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution following Ryan’s retirement announcement Monday, more than 80% of respondents believe he should be headed for enshrinement in Canton. That’s 80.59% (1,005 votes) to be exact as of Wednesday morning with a total of nearly 1,250 votes. Those who say no are 19.41% (242).

We’ll have to wait until at least 2028 to find out, the first year Ryan is eligible. Then it’s in the hands of Hall of Fame voters, some of whom had early thoughts.

The poll is still open for those you would like to cast a vote.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

1h ago
