In the 428th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons coming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which will be played at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. The Jaguars, who are 1-2, are led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who formerly played for the Falcons. The Jaguars are the defending AFC South champions.