The Bow Tie Chronicles: Turning the page on the Matt Ryan era

In the 325th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses how the Falcons plan to turn the page on the Matt Ryan era in Atlanta. General manager Terry Fontenot, coach Arthur Smith and new quarterback Marcus Mariota discuss their plans.
Fontenot and Smith thank Ryan and discuss their value free-agency pickups and why Smith doesn’t want to acknowledge that the team is rebuilding. Plus, Colts coach Frank Reich explains why they are “super excited” to have Ryan. To make sure you never miss an episode of the Bow Tie Chronicles, please subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google or wherever you get your podcasts.
