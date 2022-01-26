The Bow Tie Chronicles: These Bulldogs could help the Falcons

In the 316th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Mike Griffith of DawgNation discuss the top 10 prospects in the NFL draft and the prospects of the Georgia Bulldogs, including Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis. The Falcons may need to break with tradition and draft some of the players from the national championship team to quickly return to respectability. Also, we preview the quarterbacks who will be on display at the coming Senior Bowl.