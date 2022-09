In the 355th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer to help us break down the Cleveland Browns (2-1), who are set to face the Falcons (1-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We also hear from Falcons coach Arthur Smith and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. This will be the 16th meeting. Cleveland leads the series 12-3.