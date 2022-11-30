The Bow Tie Chronicles: Steel Curtain stands in way of NFC South title chase

In the 373rd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, discusses the Falcons’ bid to win the NFC South title and how the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) are in their way. The Falcons need to get on a roll to make up Tampa Bay’s half-game lead with five games to play. Coach Arthur Smith, cornerback A.J. Terrell and right guard Chris Lindstrom stop by to help preview the game. The last time the Falcons beat the Steelers, Morten Andersen won the game with 32-yard field goal in overtime Oct. 22, 2006. The Falcons won 41-38.