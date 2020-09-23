The Bow Tie Chronicles: Roquan Smith leads stout Bears defense

In the 213th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (Twitter: @DorlandoAJC) discusses the coming game between the Falcons (0-2) and the Chicago Bears (2-0) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Guests in this episode include Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Bears coach Matt Nagy and Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter to help us get prepared for the game.
