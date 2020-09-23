X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Roquan Smith leads stout Bears defense

Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith, formerly of Macon County, has averaged more than 100 tackles in his two seasons with the Chicago Bears. He's a former Butkus Award winner and first-round NFL Draft pick. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Credit: Jeff Haynes

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 213th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (Twitter: @DorlandoAJC) discusses the coming game between the Falcons (0-2) and the Chicago Bears (2-0) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Guests in this episode include Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Bears coach Matt Nagy and Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter to help us get prepared for the game.

