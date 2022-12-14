The Bow Tie Chronicles: Rookie Desmond Ridder set to start in hostile environment

In the 375th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the rationale behind the move to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder with coach Arthur Smith and what areas of the passing game that need to improve for the Falcons to legitimize their playoff pursuit. We also hear from running back Tyler Allgeier and quarterback Logan Woodside, who was signed from Tennessee’s practice squad, before the Falcons get ready to face the rival New Orleans Saints.