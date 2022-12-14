ajc logo
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Rookie Desmond Ridder set to start in hostile environment

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

In the 375th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the rationale behind the move to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder with coach Arthur Smith and what areas of the passing game that need to improve for the Falcons to legitimize their playoff pursuit. We also hear from running back Tyler Allgeier and quarterback Logan Woodside, who was signed from Tennessee’s practice squad, before the Falcons get ready to face the rival New Orleans Saints.

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

