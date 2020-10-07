The Bow Tie Chronicles: Rhule has the Panthers roaring

In the 217th episode of the Atlanta Falcons-focused podcast “The Bow Tie Chronicles,” host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses the Carolina Panthers, and their first-year coach Matt Rhule, who are set to play the Falcons (0-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Falcons coach Dan Quinn discusses the Panthers, and Rhule shares his thoughts, via the team’s website, on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.