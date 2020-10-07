X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Rhule has the Panthers roaring

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Credit: Jason Behnken

Credit: Jason Behnken

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 217th episode of the Atlanta Falcons-focused podcast “The Bow Tie Chronicles,” host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses the Carolina Panthers, and their first-year coach Matt Rhule, who are set to play the Falcons (0-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Falcons coach Dan Quinn discusses the Panthers, and Rhule shares his thoughts, via the team’s website, on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Falcons’ next four games

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.