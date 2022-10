In the 363rd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Darin Gantt of Panthers.com help preview the coming NFC South battle. The Falcons (3-4) are set to host the Panthers (2-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Interim coach Steve Wilks guided the Panthers to a 21-3 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Panthers’ defense is ranked No. 1 in points allowed, with 13.5 this season.