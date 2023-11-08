The Bow Tie Chronicles: Murray, Cardinals to present special issues

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By
0 minutes ago
X

In the 430th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the coming game between the Falcons (4-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (1-8) with the help of coach Arthur Smith, defensive tackle David Onyemata and newly acquired defensive tackle Kentavius Street. The Falcons are preparing to face quarterback Kyler Murray, who is set to return from right knee surgery. The Cardinals have gone 1-13 since Murray has been out. The Falcons must prepare for unscouted looks.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: File photo

Georgia Rep. McCormick closes district office after ‘serious threats’5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Incumbent mayors have good night in metro Atlanta local elections
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Election Day 2023: Recap of how the day went
8h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta man arrested with gun near U.S. Capitol is on probation for Fulton case
9h ago

Credit: AP

Atlanta man arrested with gun near U.S. Capitol is on probation for Fulton case
9h ago

Bulldogs still No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Falcons sign Andre Smith Jr. to roster; release Tae Davis
11h ago
Cardinals to present Falcons’ favorite issue: unscouted looks
12h ago
Falcons to stay with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback
Featured

Credit: Friends of the Israel Defense Forces

Israeli soldier killed in Jerusalem was from metro Atlanta
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
High school football state playoff brackets
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top