The Bow Tie Chronicles: Murray, Cardinals to present special issues

In the 430th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the coming game between the Falcons (4-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (1-8) with the help of coach Arthur Smith, defensive tackle David Onyemata and newly acquired defensive tackle Kentavius Street. The Falcons are preparing to face quarterback Kyler Murray, who is set to return from right knee surgery. The Cardinals have gone 1-13 since Murray has been out. The Falcons must prepare for unscouted looks.