The Bow Tie Chronicles: McKay, Falcons moving forward on GM, coach search

091320 Atlanta: Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay (left) confers with owner Arthur Blank while General Manager Thomas Dimitroff looks on from the sidelines in the final seconds of the home opener Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Atlanta Falcons | 45 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 240th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) and columnist Steve Hummer (@Steve_AJC) discuss the Falcons’ general manger and head coaching search with team president Rich McKay. He revealed that interim coach Raheem Morris will get an interview and discussed the structure, the role of analytics and the timeline of the searches.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Cincinnati

4. Carolina

5. Falcons

