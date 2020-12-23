The Bow Tie Chronicles: McKay, Falcons moving forward on GM, coach search

In the 240th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) and columnist Steve Hummer (@Steve_AJC) discuss the Falcons’ general manger and head coaching search with team president Rich McKay. He revealed that interim coach Raheem Morris will get an interview and discussed the structure, the role of analytics and the timeline of the searches.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville
2. New York Jets
3. Cincinnati
4. Carolina
5. Falcons
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution