The Bow Tie Chronicles: Matt Ryan officially retires as an Atlanta Falcon

Former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan greets former player Todd McClure after announcing his retirement at a press conference at the Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch on Monday, April 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

In the 461 episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the retirement of former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. After playing 15 seasons in the NFL, Ryan has decided to move on to the next chapter in his life. Ryan, owner Arthur Blank, former center Todd McClure and wide receiver Michael Jenkins stop by to discuss Ryan’s illustrious career which will get consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

