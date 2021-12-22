The Bow Tie Chronicles: Lions coming for Falcons’ knee caps

In the 308th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses the Falcons’ 0-5 home record with coach Arthur Smith heading into their game Sunday against the Detroit Lions, who are coming off an 30-12 upset of the Arizona Cardinals. Under first-year coach Dan “Knee Caps” Campbell, the Lions who are rebuilding like the Falcons, are playing some spirited football. We also give a shout-out to Lions receiver Kalif Raymond, a former Greater Atlanta Christian standout from Lawrenceville, who’s having a career season with the Lions.