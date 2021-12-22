Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Lions coming for Falcons’ knee caps

Detroit Lions wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, right, and Kalif Raymond celebrate after St. Brown's 37-yard reception for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
caption arrowCaption
Detroit Lions wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, right, and Kalif Raymond celebrate after St. Brown's 37-yard reception for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Credit: Lon Horwedel

Credit: Lon Horwedel

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

In the 308th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses the Falcons’ 0-5 home record with coach Arthur Smith heading into their game Sunday against the Detroit Lions, who are coming off an 30-12 upset of the Arizona Cardinals. Under first-year coach Dan “Knee Caps” Campbell, the Lions who are rebuilding like the Falcons, are playing some spirited football. We also give a shout-out to Lions receiver Kalif Raymond, a former Greater Atlanta Christian standout from Lawrenceville, who’s having a career season with the Lions.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Falcons promote ex-UGA DB Shawn Williams to 53-man roster
14h ago
Falcons release official depth chart Lions’ game
18h ago
A quick look at the Detroit Lions, the Falcons’ next opponent
18h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top