The Bow Tie Chronicles: Lions come to town on a roll

After starting the season with just 2 interceptions, Atlanta defense snarled 3 Kirk Cousins passes in the first half of 40-23 win in Minnesota.

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 221st episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) takes a look at the Detroit Lions (2-3) who feature a strong rushing attack that’s being carried by Adrian Peterson, D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson. The Lions average 117.4 yards rushing per game, which ranks 15th in the NFL. Detroit defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell discussed the Atlanta Falcons during their Tuesday meeting with the Detroit media.

Falcons' next four games

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

