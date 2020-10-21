The Bow Tie Chronicles: Lions come to town on a roll

In the 221st episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) takes a look at the Detroit Lions (2-3) who feature a strong rushing attack that’s being carried by Adrian Peterson, D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson. The Lions average 117.4 yards rushing per game, which ranks 15th in the NFL. Detroit defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell discussed the Atlanta Falcons during their Tuesday meeting with the Detroit media.