The Bow Tie Chronicles: Let the Malik Willis vs. Kenny Pickett debate begin

In the 326th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the pros and cons of quarterbacks Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett. The Falcons are heavily scouting the quarterback group for the upcoming draft. We also take an early look at our position-by-position rankings on the offensive side of the ball and hear from new Falcons Damien Williams and Casey Hayward.