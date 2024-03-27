The Bow Tie Chronicles: Inside the Falcons’ pursuit of Kirk Cousins

ORLANDO — In the 457th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution goes inside the signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins with Falcons coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. We also discuss the NFL’s review of the signing for possible tampering violations with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, owner Arthur Blank and Morris. Then we pivot to the draft, which is a month away.