The Bow Tie Chronicles: Inside the Falcons’ pursuit of Kirk Cousins

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, right, talks with reporters during an NFC coaches availability at the NFL owners meetings, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO — In the 457th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution goes inside the signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins with Falcons coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. We also discuss the NFL’s review of the signing for possible tampering violations with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, owner Arthur Blank and Morris. Then we pivot to the draft, which is a month away.

Roger Goodell said NFL is ‘making progress’ on tampering investigation of Falcons

