The Bow Tie Chronicles: How will the Falcons block the Bucs?

December 18, 2017 Tampa: Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan barely holds on to the football on a sack by Buccaneers Clinton McDonald during a third down play in the final minutes of a NFL football game on Monday, December 18, 2017, in Tampa. The Falcons held on to beat the Bucs 24-21. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons | 9 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 238th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the upcoming game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with interim head coach Raheem Morris. The Falcons must contend with Superstar quarterback Tom Brady and they must figure out how to block the Bucs’ stout defensive front, which racked up 12 sacks and 28 quarterback hit against the Falcons over two games last season.

Falcons’ final three games

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

