The Bow Tie Chronicles: How will the Falcons block the Bucs?

In the 238th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the upcoming game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with interim head coach Raheem Morris. The Falcons must contend with Superstar quarterback Tom Brady and they must figure out how to block the Bucs’ stout defensive front, which racked up 12 sacks and 28 quarterback hit against the Falcons over two games last season.