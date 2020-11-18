The Bow Tie Chronicles: Here’s how the Falcons can upset the Saints again

In the 230th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution brings in offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter and linebacker Deion Jones to help us get ready for the first meeting between the Falcons (3-6) and the Saints (7-2), who will be without their future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees. Also, we share a clip of Sean Payton’s conference call, courtesy of the Saints, on how paranoid coaches are about injuries.