X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Here’s how the Falcons can upset the Saints again

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 22: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball as Foye Oluokun #54 of the Atlanta Falcons defends at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 22: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball as Foye Oluokun #54 of the Atlanta Falcons defends at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Credit: Chris Graythen

Credit: Chris Graythen

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 230th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution brings in offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter and linebacker Deion Jones to help us get ready for the first meeting between the Falcons (3-6) and the Saints (7-2), who will be without their future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees. Also, we share a clip of Sean Payton’s conference call, courtesy of the Saints, on how paranoid coaches are about injuries.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Dec. 13

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.