The Bow Tie Chronicles: Here’s how the Falcons can upset the Saints again

In the 230th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution brings in offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter and linebacker Deion Jones to help us get ready for the first meeting between the Falcons (3-6) and the Saints (7-2), who will be without their future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees. Also, we share a clip of Sean Payton’s conference call, courtesy of the Saints, on how paranoid coaches are about injuries.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Dec. 13
