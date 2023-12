In the 438th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses how the Falcons wasted a golden opportunity to take of sole control of the NFC South with a win over the Bucs. They had several blunders on offense, defense and on special teams which led to the 29-25 loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Head coach Arthur Smith, quarterback Desmond Ridder, safety Rich Grant and a host of others drop by to discuss the game.