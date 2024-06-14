Atlanta Falcons

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons violated NFL’s Anti-Tampering rules

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) attempts a pass next to quarterback Michael Penix (9) during minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

In the 467th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the NFL’s ruling that the Falcons violated the league’s Anti-Tampering policy while attempting to sign quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner. The Falcons will forfeit their fifth-round pick in the 2025 draft and were fined $250,000. Also, general manager Terry Fontenot was fined $50,000. It was the second time in six months that the Falcons were fined by the league office for violating the rules.

