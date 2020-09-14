The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons try to be bold but misfire

In the 210th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, we hear from coach Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett after the 38-25 season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Falcons tried to be bold, but misfired. When the Seahawks tried to be bold on fourth-and-five, they struck gold on a 38-yard game-changing touchdown pass play.
