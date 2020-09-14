X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons try to be bold but misfire

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan gets off a touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley under pressure from the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Atlanta Falcons | 19 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 210th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, we hear from coach Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett after the 38-25 season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Falcons tried to be bold, but misfired. When the Seahawks tried to be bold on fourth-and-five, they struck gold on a 38-yard game-changing touchdown pass play.

