X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons sink to 0-4 for first time since 1999

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Charles Harris of the Falcons during the second half.

Credit: AP Photo/Tom Lynn

Credit: AP Photo/Tom Lynn

Atlanta Falcons | 21 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 216th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) takes a look at the Falcons' 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Falcons' offense sputtered after an elaborate 20-play drive and had to settle for a field goal. The defense, which lost safeties Damontae Kazee (Achilles) and Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion), was confused and abused by Aaron Rodgers, who tossed four touchdown passes. Dan Quinn, Calvin Ridley, Matt Ryan and Todd Gurley stop by to share their thoughts.

Falcons' next four games

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.