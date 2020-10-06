The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons sink to 0-4 for first time since 1999

In the 216th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) takes a look at the Falcons' 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Falcons' offense sputtered after an elaborate 20-play drive and had to settle for a field goal. The defense, which lost safeties Damontae Kazee (Achilles) and Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion), was confused and abused by Aaron Rodgers, who tossed four touchdown passes. Dan Quinn, Calvin Ridley, Matt Ryan and Todd Gurley stop by to share their thoughts.
Falcons' next four games
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
