The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons selected WR Drake London

In the 329th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the selection of former USC wide receiver Drake London. He was productive in college and also played basketball for the Trojans. He hopes to combine with Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts to power the team’s passing attack. He’s a tough and rugged player, who’s known for catching 50-50 balls. The Falcons bypassed help for the offensive (Mississippi State’s Charles Cross) and for their anemic pass rush (Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson).