The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons selected WR Drake London

Southern California wide receiver Drake London stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Southern California wide receiver Drake London stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

In the 329th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the selection of former USC wide receiver Drake London. He was productive in college and also played basketball for the Trojans. He hopes to combine with Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts to power the team’s passing attack. He’s a tough and rugged player, who’s known for catching 50-50 balls. The Falcons bypassed help for the offensive (Mississippi State’s Charles Cross) and for their anemic pass rush (Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson).

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

