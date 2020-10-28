X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons ready for rematch with Panthers

102520 Atlanta: Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley gets some hard yards against the Detroit Lions during the second half in an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct 25, 2020 in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons | Updated 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 225th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Wide receiver Julio Jones, free safety Ricardo Allen and special teams coordinator Bernie Parmalee stop by to help breakdown the game. The Falcons (1-6) lost at home to the Panthers (3-4) 23-16 on Oct. 11 in what would be Dan Quinn’s last game as the head coach.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.