The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons ready for rematch with Panthers

In the 225th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
Wide receiver Julio Jones, free safety Ricardo Allen and special teams coordinator Bernie Parmalee stop by to help breakdown the game. The Falcons (1-6) lost at home to the Panthers (3-4) 23-16 on Oct. 11 in what would be Dan Quinn’s last game as the head coach.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye Week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com