The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons post impressive win over 49ers

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

In the 360th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons’ 28-14 upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Coach Arthur Smith, quarterback Marcus Mariota, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, guard Chris Lindstrom, wide receiver Drake London, cornerback A.J. Terrell and running back Caleb Huntley stop by to discuss the victory, which put the Falcons in a tie for first place in the NFC South.

