The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ offense still in moth balls

In the 419th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discussed how the Falcons’ offense has a path to improvement by leaning on running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Jonnu Smith. They also need to ditch going into an empty backfield in short yardage situation and play some power football. Robinson, Arthur Smith, Desmond Ridder, Mack Hollins, Chris Lindstrom, Calais Campbell and Grady Jarrett stop by.
