The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ offense still in moth balls

Atlanta Falcons
By
Updated 59 minutes ago
X

In the 419th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discussed how the Falcons’ offense has a path to improvement by leaning on running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Jonnu Smith. They also need to ditch going into an empty backfield in short yardage situation and play some power football. Robinson, Arthur Smith, Desmond Ridder, Mack Hollins, Chris Lindstrom, Calais Campbell and Grady Jarrett stop by.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Jimmy Carter marks his 99th birthday with 99 new American citizens5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves tie MLB record for most home runs in a season
28m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘A little bit magical’: Plains celebrates Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
3h ago

Metro Atlanta shootings kill 2 teenagers within 3 hours, police say
2h ago

Metro Atlanta shootings kill 2 teenagers within 3 hours, police say
2h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections

GDOC: Georgia correctional officer slain by inmate
4h ago
The Latest

What the Falcons had to say after the 23-7 loss to the Jaguars
1h ago
Falcons’ Desmond Ridder: I did a terrible job of taking care of the ball
1h ago
Jaguars throttle Falcons 23-7
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Here’s what you need to know as Braves get ready for postseason
10h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
Spencer Strider sets Braves franchise record for most strikeouts in a season
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top