The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons meltdown on offense in 24-16 loss

In 423rd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses how the Falcons’ offense melted down against the Commanders in a 24-16 loss. The unit amassed more that 400 yards, but couldn’t punch the ball into the endzone on a two-point conversion attempt from the 1-yard line and tossed an interception on third down-and-goal from the 7-yard line. But the Falcons still had a chance to win, but were beset by procedural issues and finally by another interception as they dropped to 3-3 on the season.