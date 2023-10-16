The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons meltdown on offense in 24-16 loss

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago
In 423rd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses how the Falcons’ offense melted down against the Commanders in a 24-16 loss. The unit amassed more that 400 yards, but couldn’t punch the ball into the endzone on a two-point conversion attempt from the 1-yard line and tossed an interception on third down-and-goal from the 7-yard line. But the Falcons still had a chance to win, but were beset by procedural issues and finally by another interception as they dropped to 3-3 on the season.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

