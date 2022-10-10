ajc logo
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons loss to Bucs in battle for first place

Atlanta Falcons
30 minutes ago

In the 358th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs improved to 3-2 to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South. The Falcons dropped to 2-3 on the season. Arthur Smith, AJ Terrell, Marcus Mariota and Mykal Walker and a few others stop by to help us break down the game.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

