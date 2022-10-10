The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons loss to Bucs in battle for first place

In the 358th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs improved to 3-2 to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South. The Falcons dropped to 2-3 on the season. Arthur Smith, AJ Terrell, Marcus Mariota and Mykal Walker and a few others stop by to help us break down the game.