The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons look bad in loss to Vikings and backup QB

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago
X

In the 429th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons’ stunning 31-28 loss to the Vikings on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons had a chance to blow the Vikings out, but did not capitalize. They took the lead late, but then the defense gave up a 13-play touchdown drive as then went down in the final minute to the Vikings’ who are master of the one-score win.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Cops: 6 shot outside SE Atlanta home when suspect walked up and opened fire1h ago

Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

The Jolt: Poll shows election red flags for Biden in battleground Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

KEN SUGIURA BLOG
In a game they needed to win, Falcons found a way to lose
13h ago

Credit: Mark Niesse/AJC

Shifting ground: Georgia’s redistricting redo part of a national battle
1h ago

Credit: Mark Niesse/AJC

Shifting ground: Georgia’s redistricting redo part of a national battle
1h ago

Rising child care costs hurting Georgia parents; White House offers aid
4h ago
The Latest

Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Vikings
13m ago
Vikings’ Joshua Dobbs: ‘I grew up watching the Falcons play ball’
12h ago
Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke: ‘We felt like we kind of beat ourselves’
12h ago
Featured

AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
High school football state playoff brackets
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top