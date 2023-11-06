The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons look bad in loss to Vikings and backup QB

In the 429th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons’ stunning 31-28 loss to the Vikings on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons had a chance to blow the Vikings out, but did not capitalize. They took the lead late, but then the defense gave up a 13-play touchdown drive as then went down in the final minute to the Vikings’ who are master of the one-score win.