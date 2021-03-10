X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons inching toward the salary cap

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot address the team's cap situation entering the 2021 NFL season.

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 253nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) has NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah weighs-in on the quarterbacks in the NFL draft not named Trevor Lawrence and free safety Damontae Kazee drops by to give us an update on his recovery from his ruptured Achilles. The Falcons have a week to move around $16 million in order to get under the salary cap before the league’s new business year starts on Wednesday, March 17.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 2.0: Top five picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Justin Fields, (QB, Ohio State)

3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

4. Falcons: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, (OT, Oregon)

