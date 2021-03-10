The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons inching toward the salary cap

In the 253nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) has NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah weighs-in on the quarterbacks in the NFL draft not named Trevor Lawrence and free safety Damontae Kazee drops by to give us an update on his recovery from his ruptured Achilles. The Falcons have a week to move around $16 million in order to get under the salary cap before the league’s new business year starts on Wednesday, March 17.