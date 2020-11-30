X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ impressive in sterling win over upstart Raiders

Jacob Tuioti-Mariner ‘was everywhere’ in win over Raiders

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 233st episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses how the Atlanta Falcons pummeled the Las Vegas Raiders 43-6 on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz. Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris, linebacker Deion Jones and defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner stop by to discuss the upset victory.

Falcons’ next four games

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Dec. 27

