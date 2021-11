In the 301st episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the performance of running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who had 18 touches for 135 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the 21-14 victory over the bungling Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. The Falcons improved to 5-6 and are set for are rematch with the Tampa Bay Bucs.