The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons had a franchise-changing offseason

Falcons owner Arthur Blank's team has made many changes since last season. (Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com)

15 minutes ago

In the 336th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is joined by columnist Mark Bradley to look back on the Falcons’ busy offseason. After going 7-10 in the first season under the new regime led by general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith, the Falcons elected to move on from quarterback Matt Ryan, dabble in free agency and possibly draft the quarterback of the future in Desmond Ridder. Oh, let’s not forget about the flirtation with Deshaun Watson and wide receiver Calvin Ridley being suspended indefinitely for gambling.

