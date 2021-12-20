Hamburger icon
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons get steamrolled in San Francisco

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

In the 307th episode of the Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons failures in the red zone and how they were 1 of 7 in short-yardage situations in the 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Falcons have talked about being a tough and physical football team, but were throwing passes on the 1-yard line. We hear from coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Matt Ryan on the issues in the game.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

