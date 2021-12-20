The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons get steamrolled in San Francisco

In the 307th episode of the Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons failures in the red zone and how they were 1 of 7 in short-yardage situations in the 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Falcons have talked about being a tough and physical football team, but were throwing passes on the 1-yard line. We hear from coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Matt Ryan on the issues in the game.