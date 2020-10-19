X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons get first victory of the season

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, center, returns an interception with teammates Kendall Sheffield, left, and A.J. Terrell, right, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 220th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) takes a look at the Falcons' 40-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Interim coach Raheem Morris asked the players to step up and they did in a stunning victory. Morris and rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell stop by to help breakdown the first victory of the post-Dan Quinn era.

Falcons' next four games

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

