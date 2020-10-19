The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons get first victory of the season

In the 220th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) takes a look at the Falcons' 40-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Interim coach Raheem Morris asked the players to step up and they did in a stunning victory. Morris and rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell stop by to help breakdown the first victory of the post-Dan Quinn era.
Falcons' next four games
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
