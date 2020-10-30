The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons find a way to win

In the 226th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution breaks down the game and discusses how the Falcons held on to secure their 25-17 win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. Linebacker Foye Oluokun, who had two key fourth-down stops, running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Julio Jones stop by to discuss the victory.
Falcons' Next four games
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye Week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
