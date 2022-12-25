The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons eliminated from the NFC playoffs

In the 378th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses the 17-9 loss Saturday to the Baltimore Ravens, in the coldest game every played in the city. The Falcons started off slowly and could never get back into the game in the face of some questionable officiating. The Falcons dropped to 5-10 on the season and have lost six of their past seven games. Also, the Falcons appear headed for a high pick in the 2023 NFL draft.