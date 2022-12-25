ajc logo
X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons eliminated from the NFC playoffs

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

In the 378th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses the 17-9 loss Saturday to the Baltimore Ravens, in the coldest game every played in the city. The Falcons started off slowly and could never get back into the game in the face of some questionable officiating. The Falcons dropped to 5-10 on the season and have lost six of their past seven games. Also, the Falcons appear headed for a high pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta Falcons

Inactives: Falcons at Ravens17h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

UGA’s ‘Spike Squad’ seeks help getting to championship game

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hot seat vs. Ravens: Falcons rookie linebacker Troy Andersen

Credit: Ron Schwane

Falcons bracing for chilly reception from Ravens on Saturday

Credit: Ron Schwane

Falcons bracing for chilly reception from Ravens on Saturday

Credit: Mark LoMoglio

NFC South: Tampa Bay remains in the driver’s seat in close race
The Latest

What Falcons players were saying after their loss to the Ravens on Saturday
9h ago
Falcons’ Desmond Ridder felt more comfortable in the pocket in second start
9h ago
Officials respond to grounding, non-catch calls in Falcons-Ravens game
9h ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top