The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ dress rehearsal vs Browns

In the 278th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses how the Falcons will face the Cleveland Browns in their final exhibition game. It’s a good matchup for the Falcons because the Browns, who are not expected to play their starters, are AFC title contenders and have a lot of depth. Also, wide receiver Calvin Ridley drops by to discuss the show he put on during the joint practices against the Dolphins. One of the clips has over 2 million views on Twitter.