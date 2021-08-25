ajc logo
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ dress rehearsal vs Browns

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) catches the ball as he runs drills during NFL football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Caption
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) catches the ball as he runs drills during NFL football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

In the 278th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses how the Falcons will face the Cleveland Browns in their final exhibition game. It’s a good matchup for the Falcons because the Browns, who are not expected to play their starters, are AFC title contenders and have a lot of depth. Also, wide receiver Calvin Ridley drops by to discuss the show he put on during the joint practices against the Dolphins. One of the clips has over 2 million views on Twitter.

