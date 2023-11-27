The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons down Saints to takeover first place

In the 434th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons’ bone-rattling 24-15 win over the Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Falcons coach Arthur Smith, quarterback Desmond Ridder, running back Bijan Robinson, safety Jessie Bates and defensive tackle David Onyemata stop by to discuss the win that stopped a three-game losing streak and improved the Falcons’ record 3-0 in the NFC South and 5-6 overall.

