ajc logo
X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons come up short in Washington

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In the 372nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has Falcons coach Arthur Smith, quarterback Marcus Mariota, left tackle Jake Matthews and running back Tyler Allgeier stop by to discuss the offense’s issues in the 19-13 loss to the Commanders. Defensive end Grady Jarrett, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie help out with the analysis of the defense as the Falcons dropped to 5-7 on the season but remained a half-game out of first place in the NFC South behind Tampa Bay (5-6).

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech closing in on Tulane’s Willie Fritz as next head coach6h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

SEC titles have proved elusive for Georgia Bulldogs
10h ago

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 1 Georgia
12h ago

Credit: Kayla Renie/UGAAA

Bulldogs overcome Buccaneers behind season high in 3-pointers
12h ago

Credit: Kayla Renie/UGAAA

Bulldogs overcome Buccaneers behind season high in 3-pointers
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Postseason sets up well for No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
17h ago
The Latest

Falcons’ Jake Matthews: ‘We have to step up as an offense’
8h ago
Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘They made a play at the end’
9h ago
Falcons’ Grady Jarrett on run defense: ‘Too many missed tackles’
9h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to enter transfer portal
11h ago
Family honored by renaming of Fort Benning
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top