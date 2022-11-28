The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons come up short in Washington

In the 372nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has Falcons coach Arthur Smith, quarterback Marcus Mariota, left tackle Jake Matthews and running back Tyler Allgeier stop by to discuss the offense’s issues in the 19-13 loss to the Commanders. Defensive end Grady Jarrett, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie help out with the analysis of the defense as the Falcons dropped to 5-7 on the season but remained a half-game out of first place in the NFC South behind Tampa Bay (5-6).