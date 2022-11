In the 368th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons’ 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers on “Thursday Night Football.” The Falcons’ run defense was abused for 232 yards on 47 carries as the Panthers averaged 4.9 yards per carry. The Falcons closed to within one score late, but the passing attack could not get moving.